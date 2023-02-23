Top of the Morning, Feb. 23, 2023
If Matt Daniels and our sports department needed a boost before diving into March Madness, they got a big one Wednesday.
Judging for the annual Associated Press Sports Editors contest continued in Orlando, Fla., and I’m happy to report The News-Gazette kept its prominent place among the nation’s best.
For the 13th consecutive year — and the 40th time since 1996 — The News-Gazette was voted as a Top 10 section. That honor was part of a slew of awards in the 15,000-34,000 circulation category, including a Top 10 for digital and individual recognition for:
Colin Likas
- , project reporting (season-long series on Mahomet-Seymour football);
Scott Richey
- , explanatory reporting (Kofi Cockburn and Illini Guardians);
Anthony Zilis
- , excellence in video (behind the scenes with M-S football and the Illini’s Big Ten men’s basketball title-clinching win against Iowa).
Our Top 10 section was a preview of the IHSA boys’ basketball state finals (pictured). The digital Top 10 included online contributions from Richey, Zilis and Bob Asmussen.
Winners will be celebrated July 9-12 in Las Vegas.