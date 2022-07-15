Top of the Morning, July 15, 2022
The 29 foursomes are filled for the Bret Bielema Invitational on July 25 at Atkins Golf Club. But you can still participate in the event, which is sponsored by the Illini Quarterback Club.
Tickets are being sold ($30) for the dinner/auction scheduled for 5 p.m. that day at Atkins. There is also a meet-and-greet for Quarterback Club members, who will be able to chat with the Illinois football coach and his staff.
The annual golf outing is the primary fundraising event for the Illini Quarterback Club, which helps with the needs of the program. It recently provided $35,000 to upgrade the team’s video equipment.
Among the items available at the live auction include a signed and framed photo of Illinois basketball great Ayo Dosunmu, a jersey signed by Illini Hall of Famer Dee Brown and a unique Illini-themed tie donated by Lou Liay, the former director of the University of Illinois Alumni Association. There are ticket packages in the luxury suites, 77 Club and more.
First-year Illini Quarterback Club board member Gale Bickel said her place is packed with 40-plus gift baskets for the silent auction.
“You can’t get in my dining room right now,” Bickel said. “Good thing I’m not going to have dinner there.”
For moe information on the event, check out the Quarterback Club website: illiniqbc.com.
