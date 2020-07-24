The TVs at Tumble Inn will be tuned to the Arizona Diamondbacks-San Diego Padres game tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m.
And there will be extra excitement if and when Arizona sends its pitching coach to the mound.
That would be Champaign native and Centennial graduate Matt Herges, who is in his first season as the Diamondbacks’ pitching coach after spending last season as the bullpen coach with the Giants.
“It should be fun to watch him getting out to the mound from the dugout,” said his brother TOBY, who owns the downtown Champaign bar.
Matt Herges, 50, grew up a St. Louis Cardinals fan. But he has wanted to work for Arizona for years.
“He said ‘Toby, it’s my dream job,’” his brother said. “I said, ‘What do you mean? He said, ‘I’ve lived out here with my family. When we’re at home, I will able to sleep in my own bed.’
“From his door to the ballpark, with traffic, is no more than 20 minutes.”
During more than a decade as an MLB pitcher, Matt Herges played for eight teams. He spent part of the 2005 season with the Diamondbacks. In a career that started with the Dodgers, he pitched for all five NL West teams.
Tonight, the Diamondbacks will start newcomer Madison Bumgarner, a former Giants ace.
Toby is excited to see his brother get a chance to be an MLB pitching coach.
“He’s paid his dues just like with his playing career,” Toby said. “He spent his time as a pitching coach in the minors for the Dodgers. He worked his way up the whole system.”
Now, Toby and the rest of the Herges family will be rooting for the Diamondbacks all season. At Tumble Inn, there is a stack of caps from Matt’s many stops in baseball.
