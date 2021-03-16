Beat writer Scott Richey, social media coordinator Colin Likas and Photo Editor Robin Scholz are headed back to Indianapolis — at some point — for the NCAA tournament. All three enjoyed their time at the Big Ten tournament for various reasons:
Richey: “I was legitimately startled the first time I heard the roar of the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium. That’s how weird this college basketball season has been. It eventually felt normal. Or as normal as could be with everyone still masked up and socially distanced. Baby steps.”
Likas: ”I enjoyed crossing paths with guys like Grant Hill and Bill Raftery. More interestingly, I was tracked down during the semifinal game by Villa Grove senior Kyleigh Block. She saw a picture of me on Twitter, posted by Ed Bond, and then recognized me sitting below her because of my Cubs hat. Turned that into sourcing her for my next day’s story.”
Scholz: “Not being allowed on the floor to shoot photos — usually I’m on the baseline — I was relegated to the same level as the radio announcers. I found an empty table next to our WDWS crew and set up there for the weekend. In doing so, I was able to spend some time talking to Deon Thomas and getting to know him better.”