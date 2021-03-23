The season ended too early, but there’s plenty of basketball still on our plate:
We’ll pay tribute to the uplifting Illini in a commemorative special section that publishes March 31. If you’d like to say thanks for a season’s worth of memories, reach out to advertising director Jackie Martin
- at 217-351-5275 or jmartin@news-gazette.media.
On Monday, business office manager Cheryl Williams began mailing out posters of The News-Gazette’s front page after the Illini won the Big Ten tournament title. Orders can still be made at news-gazette.com or by reaching out to Manager Editor Mike Goebel
- (217-393-8254 or mgoebel@news-gazette.com).
If requested, Loren Tate
- will autograph the “Undisputed” posters. It’s a big month for our columnist, part of the latest United States Basketball Writers Association Hall of Fame class. He will be honored virtually at the Final Four in Indianapolis.
Our series of full-page Illini posters — courtesy college basketball beat writer Scott Richey and Photo Editor Robin Scholz — wraps up this week. Today’s tribute (Brandon Lieb) is No. 16. To order individual posters or the complete set, touch base with circulation manager Bob Cicone at bcicone@news-gazette.media.