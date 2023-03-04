Mayor Deb Feinen designated March 3 as Nolan Miller Day in Champaign, an honor the state champion swimmer from Central celebrated at Friday’s gathering with family, friends and teammates in the school’s cafeteria.
“It’s nice to see parents and swimmers (here),” Miller said. “It’s a good deal.”
The event was hatched soon after Miller captured the 200-yard freestyle at the state meet Feb. 25.
Central athletic director Jane Stillman emceed the event, which saw Miller and his coaching staff exchange kind words to a crowd of about 40.
Said Stillman: “Anything we can do to celebrate our kids is great because I think that when somebody does something like win state title, it’s really special, but we want everybody to know it’s special, and I think that’s kind of why we do these.”
Miller — who was just as happy with the time he finished in as his state title — will swim collegiately for Ohio State.
“They were just like ‘Man, that’s a great time, we’re excited,’“ Miller said. “They made an investment, and I showed my time. They said I can go this fast, and so to go that fast is good and kind of helps them ease their conscious, me ease my conscious.”