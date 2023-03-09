Jose Andino Guerra wanted to be playing this weekend at State Farm Center.
“We went in thinking we could make it there,” the St. Thomas More senior said, “but our postseason didn’t end up like we wanted it to.”
A guard on the basketball team, Jose’s season ended in regionals. So he’ll be at Saturday’s championship games in a different role: quarterbacking The News-Gazette’s Snapchat coverage. Search for “news-gazette” on the app to tag along.
Our talented High School Confidential correspondent has a future in journalism, which he plans to study at the University of Illinois. He enjoyed our Snapchat coverage at last year’s IHSA finals — provided by Urbana’s Park Mitchell — and is looking forward to adding his own touch.
“We’re not playing, but it’s still going to be fun being around it,” he said.