Top of the Morning, Sept. 1, 2022
Staff writer Joey Wright will return to his alma mater tonight to introduce yet another way of covering high school sports.
Less than a week after taking part in our first radio game of the week on WHMS — Arcola at Tuscola — Wright will kick off a social-media project that brings live game audio to Facebook.
He’ll be courtside as Rantoul visits Urbana in volleyball. Wright, who called countless games as a student at Urbana High, will provide play-by-play that will be available at The News-Gazette Prep Sports Facebook page.
“We’ll start with volleyball and include soccer this fall,” Wright said. “I’ll do this one alone, but the hope is to involve our High School Confidential correspondents later this year. It’s another innovation that allows area high school sports fans to follow their favorite players and programs.”