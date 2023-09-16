Few know what the rivalry between Champaign Central and Centennial represents better than LeConte Nix.
The 1997 Central graduate played multiple sports during his time in high school and long coached basketball, football and baseball at his alma mater, recently serving as the Maroons’ offensive coordinator.
He joined me in the Lite Rock 97.5 broadcast booth Friday night as another chapter in the rivalry was written.
“The records don’t matter, like we all say,” Nix said. “It’s going to be a good game. The kids know each other, so that’s fun. I’m glad I’m just going to be a spectator, no coaching involved. So I’m really looking forward to that.”
Nix is in his first school year at Normal Community High School after years as a steady presence in the hallways at his alma mater.
While a Maroons fan at heart, Nix didn’t have much trouble calling the action down the middle. Central coach Tim Turner and Centennial coach Kyle Jackson are both friends, after all.
“The kids are excited,” Nix said.
“I’m sure they didn’t sleep (on Thursday night) thinking about this game. I haven’t really seen any Twitter wars yet so the fan bases are good. The Chargers have a good one and the Maroons have a good fan fan base. They go at it, so it’s good for the community.”