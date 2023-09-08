UPDATED at 12:05 P.M.
CHAMPAIGN — It's not how Centennial football coach Kyle Jackson imagined he would spend his Friday, but the Chargers will play tonight at Peoria Richwoods.
After earlier social media posts on Friday indicated Unit 4 did not have a bus available to take Centennial's football team and its equipment to Peoria for tonight's game and after Jackson confirmed in a text message to The News-Gazette late Friday morning that it was true, Jackson said early Friday afternoon that Centennial will play its scheduled game at Richwoods tonight. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
"We definitely have buses," Jackson said in a text message.
The Chargers are 2-0 this season, are ranked No. 1 in the area and received votes in this week's Associated Press Class 6A statewide poll.
***
CHAMPAIGN — Transportation issues have Centennial's football team in limbo heading into tonight's Week 3 game at Peoria Richwoods.
Coach Kyle Jackson confirmed in a text message that Unit 4 does not have transportation available at this time to take the Chargers to Peoria for today's 7 p.m. kickoff.
Social media posts said Centennial needs help getting 75 players, coaches and equipment to Peoria, leaving at 4 p.m. and returning tonight.
The Chargers are 2-0 and ranked No. 1 in the area.
During a recent "Penny for Your Thoughts" radio program on WDWS, Unit 4 Superintendent Shelia Boozer acknowledged the district is still short of bus drivers — as it has been for several years.
“If you’re interested in being a bus driver, please contact us, 217-351-3800. Call our HR department. We’ll take applications; we’re always looking for bus drivers and monitors. And at this point in time I do want to plug all of my bus drivers and monitors because they are doing exceptional, with little that they have.”
She also said driver shortages continue to affect districts all across the county.