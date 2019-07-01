Tate Martell

Miami quarterback Tate Martell (18) throws during NCAA college football spring practice, Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Coral Gables, Fla.

 Lynne Sladky/AP
Listen to this article

Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:

No. 32: Miami

Coach: Manny Diaz

2018 record: 7-6

Projected 2019 record: 8-4

Circle the date: Oct. 26 at Pitt

Bowl trip: Sun

Why No. 32: The implosion of Mark Richt’s program had an impact on one Big Ten school: Illinois. Former News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year Jeff Thomas was off the team had Richt stayed. But when Diaz became the new head coach, Thomas got a fresh start after a rather brief stay with Illinois and returned to the Hurricanes. ... Former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell will likely be the starter for coordinator Dan Enos. Martell was granted immediate eligibility. ... Thomas caught 35 passes and should have a monster season. ... Tailback DeeJay Dallas returns after running for 617 yards and six scores. ... The line needs three new starters. ... The defense welcomes back six starters. The best player is linebacker Shaquille Quarterman. Only one starter returns in the secondary. ... Other than the opener against Florida in Orlando, the schedule is set up for a run at the ACC Coastal title. The Hurricanes don’t play Clemson during the regular season and host Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Last year’s ranking: No. 8

College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is rasmussen@news-gazette.com.