Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:
No. 32: Miami
Coach: Manny Diaz
2018 record: 7-6
Projected 2019 record: 8-4
Circle the date: Oct. 26 at Pitt
Bowl trip: Sun
Why No. 32: The implosion of Mark Richt’s program had an impact on one Big Ten school: Illinois. Former News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year Jeff Thomas was off the team had Richt stayed. But when Diaz became the new head coach, Thomas got a fresh start after a rather brief stay with Illinois and returned to the Hurricanes. ... Former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell will likely be the starter for coordinator Dan Enos. Martell was granted immediate eligibility. ... Thomas caught 35 passes and should have a monster season. ... Tailback DeeJay Dallas returns after running for 617 yards and six scores. ... The line needs three new starters. ... The defense welcomes back six starters. The best player is linebacker Shaquille Quarterman. Only one starter returns in the secondary. ... Other than the opener against Florida in Orlando, the schedule is set up for a run at the ACC Coastal title. The Hurricanes don’t play Clemson during the regular season and host Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Last year’s ranking: No. 8