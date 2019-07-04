Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:
No. 29: Boise State
Coach: Bryan Harsin
2018 record: 10-3
Projected 2019 record: 9-3
Circle the date: Nov. 23 at Utah State
Bowl trip: Famous Idaho Potato
Why No. 29: The first job for Harsin is to pick a starting quarterback. No easy task when he needs to replace Brett Rypien, the career passing leader in the Mountain West who threw for 13,581 yards. Chase Cord would be an easy choice if he wasn’t coming back from a torn ACL. Cord will compete in camp with returnee Jaylon Henderson and freshman Hank Bachmeier, a highly-touted recruit. ... Whoever plays quarterback will be protected well. All five starters return on the offensive line. ... The receiving group is deep and talented, led by CT Thomas. ... The Broncos have a new defensive coordinator, Jeff Schmedding, who welcomes eight returning starters. The best of the bunch is linebacker Curtis Weaver, who had 9 1 / 2 sacks. ... Three starters return in the secondary, including both safeties. ... The Broncos will be challenged in the opener, a game at “neutral” Jacksonville against Florida State. In the Mountain West, Boise State doesn’t play Fresno State or San Diego State, the two best teams in the West.
Last year’s ranking: No. 20