Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer BOB ASMUSSEN is counting down the Top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:

No. 19: Iowa

Coach: Kirk Ferentz

2018 Record: 9-4

Projected 2019 Record: 9-3

Circle the date: Oct. 5 at Michigan

Bowl trip: Holiday

Why No. 19: It all starts with Ferentz, who passed Hayden Fry as the school’s career leader in wins. His 21st season in charge will be another Iowa record. ... Steady Nate Stanley returns for his senior season after throwing for 2,852 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2018. ... Stanley will miss tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson, who both left early for the NFL and were both first-round draft picks. .... Running backs Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young combined for 1,382 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. ... Former News-Gazette All-Stater A.J. Epenesa is the star of the Iowa defense after recording 10 1 / 2 sacks in 2018. ... Iowa faces a nasty five-game stretch against Michigan, Penn State, Purdue, Northwestern and Wisconsin.

Last year’s ranking: No. 40