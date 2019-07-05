Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:
No. 28: Virginia
Coach: Bronco Mendenhall
2018 record: 8-5
Projected 2019 record: 9-3
Circle the date: Oct. 11 at Miami
Bowl trip: Citrus
Why No. 28: Mendenhall’s move to Charlottesville from the safety of BYU caught many by surprise. And when the Cavs went 2-10 his first year, it looked like the doubters were right. But Mendenhall delivered a quick fix in the ACC, leading Virginia to consecutive bowl bids. Now, the fans want more. Like a division title. ... Quarterback Bryce Perkins is one of the best players you’ve never heard of. Last season, he threw for 2,680 yards and 25 touchdowns. He ran for 923 yards and nine more scores. He wants to cut his interceptions from nine. ... The Cavs need to replace standout running back Jordan Ellis. Whoever gets the job will run behind a line that returns three starters. ... Receiver figures to be a strength with Hasise Dubois and Joe Reed. ... The defense will be solid, with seven starters returning. Linebacker is a strength, led by Jared Mack. ... Two of the first three games are in the ACC, including the opener at Pitt and a visit from Florida State. The Cavs close the month with a trip to Notre Dame. Some soft spots on the nonconference schedule are there against William & Mary, Old Dominion and Liberty. Virginia doesn’t play defending national champion Clemson.
Last year’s ranking: NR