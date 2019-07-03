Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:
No. 30: Wisconsin
Coach: Paul Chryst
2018 record: 8-5
Projected 2019 record: 8-4
Circle the date: Sept. 21 vs. Michigan
Bowl trip: Pinstripe
Why No. 30: Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor ran for 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2018. In what will likely be his final college season, the superstar will have to do more on his own. The Badgers need four new starters on the offensive line. Fortunately, the ground-bound Badgers have piled up solid blockers. The coaches will find the right five. ... Danny Davis and A.J. Taylor are part of a talented receiver group. They get help from tight end Jake Ferguson. ... Jack Coan will be the likely starting quarterback, replacing inconsistent Alex Hornibrook. Fans are excited to see freshman Graham Mertz. ... The strength of the defense is in the secondary, where three starters return. ... The schedule is brutal, starting with the opener at South Florida. The Badgers host Michigan and Northwestern the final two weeks of September. They also play Michigan State at home and travel to Ohio State.
Last year’s ranking: No. 1