No. 2: Alabama

Coach: Nick Saban

2018 record: 14-1

Projected 2019 record: 12-0

Circle the date: Nov. 30 at Auburn

Bowl trip: Peach (College Football Playoff)

Why No. 2: After a dominating season during which it was rarely threatened, Alabama got wiped out by Clemson in the national title game. A blip or the start of a trend? We will soon find out. ... Nick Saban, the best coach in college football maybe ever, won’t allow his team to fall. ... Alabama has a Heisman candidate at quarterback. In what figures to be his final college season, Tua Tagovailoa is coming off a monster season. He threw for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns. With just six interceptions. ... Receiver Jerry Jeudy will again be the top target after catching 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns. ... Najee Harris is the leading returning rusher after gaining 783 yards last season. ... The offensive line needs three new starters. ... Steve Sarkisian takes over as offensive coordinator for Mike Locksley, with the former Illini assistant coach now the head coach at Maryland. .... Seven starters are back on defense. The strength of the unit is at linebacker, led by Dylan Moses. ... Alabama’s nonconference schedule is weak, with games against Duke, New Mexico State, Southern Miss and Western Carolina. Saban can name the scores. In the SEC, Alabama hosts LSU and travels to Texas A&M and Auburn.

Last year’s ranking: No. 2