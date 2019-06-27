Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:
Coach: Luke Fickell
2018 record: 11-2
Projected 2019 record: 9-3
Circle the date: Oct. 4 vs. UCF
Bowl trip: Birmingham
Why No. 36: Let me be the first to admit I didn’t see last year’s 11-win season coming. The guess would have been closer to 5-7. Fickell’s guys showed they were serious from the start, upsetting UCLA at the Rose Bowl. While the Bearcats won’t sneak up on anyone this season, the talent is there for another run at 10-plus victories. ... We will learn a lot about Cincinnati early in the year when it hosts UCLA and plays at Ohio State. UCF visits in the fourth game. ... Seven starters are back on both sides of the ball. Sophomore Desmond Ridder returns at quarterback after throwing for 2,445 yards and 20 touchdowns. ... His favorite target figures to tight end Josiah Deguara, who had 38 grabs in 2018. ... The top offensive threat is junior running back Michael Warren II, who ran for 1,329 yards and 19 touchdowns last year. He works behind a line that must replace three starters. On defense, the best of the bunch might be safety James Wiggins, who had four interceptions.
Last year’s ranking: NR
BOB ASMUSSEN