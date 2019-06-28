Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:
Coach: Willie Taggart
2018 record: 5-7
Projected 2019 record: 8-4
Circle the date: Oct. 12 at Clemson
Bowl trip: Pinstripe
Why No. 35: It sure isn’t because of stability at quarterback. The Seminoles will decide between returnee James Blackman and Wisconsin graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook. Blackman threw five TD passes last season in limited duty, while Hornibrook wore out his welcome in Madison. ... Whoever wins the job will have a solid group of receivers to use, led by Tamorrion Terry. ... Cam Akers returns at tailback after running for 706 yards last season. ... The strength of the team should be the defense, which brings back eight starters. In the middle, the Seminoles will count on a big season from linebacker Dontavious Jackson. ... Cornerback Stanford Samuels III had four interceptions last season. ... The Seminoles will be challenged in the opener against Boise State in Jacksonville, Fla. They travel to Virginia, Clemson and Florida.
Last year’s ranking: No. 23
BOB ASMUSSEN