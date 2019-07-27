Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer BOB ASMUSSEN is counting down the top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season. Questions for Bob? Submit them BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers:

No. 6: Florida

Coach: Dan Mullen

2018 record: 10-3

Projected 2019 record: 11-1

Circle the date: Nov. 2 vs. Georgia

Bowl trip: Sugar

Why No. 6: Mullen’s first season in Gainesville wasn’t perfect. The Gators lost to Kentucky, Georgia and Missouri. But the 4-0 finish, including an easy win against Michigan in the Peach Bowl, has Florida fans envisioning a return to the glory days. They might be right. ... Quarterback Feleipe Franks is coming off an impressive season. He threw for 2,457 yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions. Franks also helped with his legs, running for another 350 yards and seven touchdowns. ... The offensive line needs a rebuild, with only one returning starter. ... Three starting receivers return, led by Van Jefferson and Josh Hammond. ... Mullen gave talented defensive coordinator Todd Grantham a big raise to keep from leaving for the NFL. Good move. ... The strength of the unit is in the secondary, where cornerbacks CJ Henderson and Marco Wilson return. ... Linebacker David Reese II is the top returning tackler after making 77 stops in 2018. ... The Gators open a week earlier than most other schools, playing rival Miami Aug. 24 at Orlando. The other nonconference challenge is the finale against Florida State. ... In the SEC, the Gators host Auburn, travel to LSU and play Georgia at Jacksonville. Alabama is off the schedule.

Last year’s ranking: No. 30