No. 3: Georgia

No. 3: Georgia

Coach: Kirby Smart

2018 record: 11-3

Projected 2019 record: 12-0

Circle the date: Nov. 2 vs. Florida

Bowl trip: Peach (College Football Playoff)

Why No. 3: Jake Fromm and friends could have spent the offseason grumbling about the end of 2018. First, the Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the SEC title game, Then, they dropped a seven-point decision to underdog Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Talk about extra motivation. ... Smart has the program rolling on the field and in recruiting. The Bulldogs signed a top-five class to go along with the prep stars already on campus. ... Fromm is the leader of the group after throwing for 2,749 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2018. With only six interceptions. ... Fromm will be protected by four returning starters on the offensive line. ... Tailback D’Andre Swift returns after running for 1,049 yards and 10 TDs last season. ... Receiver is the biggest question mark on offense with the top three from 2018 gone. ... Seven starters return on defense, with three back in the secondary. The best of the bunch is safety Richard LeCounte. ... There are two tests in the nonconference slate: a visit from Notre Dame and the finale at Georgia Tech. In the SEC, the Bulldogs host Texas A&M, travel to Auburn and play Florida in Jacksonville. Alabama is off the schedule.

Last year’s ranking: No. 3