Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer BOB ASMUSSEN is counting down the top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season. Questions for Bob? Submit them BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers:

No. 10: LSU

Complete countdown: Top 50 teams of 2019 Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams headi…

Coach: Ed Orgeron

2018 record: 10-3

Projected 2019 record: 10-2

Circle the date: Nov. 9 at Alabama

Bowl trip: Outback

Why No. 10: Fifteen starters return, none more important than quarterback Joe Burrow. The transfer from Ohio State played well in 2018, throwing for 2,894 yards and 16 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He also helped as a runner, gaining 399 yards with seven more scores. The Tigers hired Ed Brady away from the New Orleans Saints to help with the passing game, and it should be a boost for Burrow. ... Four starters return on the offensive line. ... Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the leading returning rusher after gaining 658 yards with seven scores. The Tigers added hotshot freshman John Emery. ... Receiver Justin Jefferson is back after catching 54 passes last season. ... Jacob Phillips leads a strong group of linebackers that includes Michael Divinity Jr. ... The top player in the secondary is safety Grant Delpit, who led the team with five interceptions. ... We will find out how good the Tigers really are in the second game, when they travel to Texas. The rest of the nonconference schedule is soft. In the SEC, LSU plays at Mississippi State and Alabama and hosts Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M. Georgia is off the schedule.

Last year’s ranking: No. 22