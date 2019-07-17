Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer BOB ASMUSSEN is counting down the top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:

No. 16: Michigan State

Complete countdown: Top 50 teams of 2019 Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams headi…

Coach: Mark Dantonio

2018 record: 7-6

Projected 2019 record: 9-3

Circle the date: Oct. 5 at Ohio State

Bowl trip: Citrus

Why No. 16: Injuries were the major reason the Spartans dipped from their usual double-digit win total. Of course, that helped create more depth on the current roster. ... Quarterback Brian Lewerke returns, looking to bump his touchdown total and shave his interceptions after he only threw eight TD passes while getting intercepted 11 times in 2018. ... Tailback Connor Heyward is a threat as a runner and receiver after he rushed for a team-high 529 yards last season and also hauled in 32 receptions. ... Receivers Cody White and Darrell Stewart Jr. both caught more than 40 passes last season. ... Starters are back at all five offensive line positions. ... Kicker Matt Coghlin is one of the best in the Big Ten and made 18 of his 22 field goal attempts last season. .... The defense is the strength of the team with eight returning starters. End Kenny Willekes is one of four regulars back on the line. He led the team in sacks (81 / 2) and TFLs (201 / 2). ... The nonconference schedule isn’t threatening. A home game against Arizona State will be the toughest challenge. In the Big Ten, the Spartans travel to Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Michigan while hosting Penn State. Iowa is off the schedule.

Last year’s ranking: No. 9