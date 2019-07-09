Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer BOB ASMUSSEN is counting down the Top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:
No. 24: Mississippi State
Coach: Joe Moorhead
2018 record: 8-5
Projected 2019 record: 8-4
Circle the date: Nov. 16 vs. Alabama
Bowl trip: Liberty
Why No. 24: Moorhead, a former Penn State offensive coordinator, was a hit in his first year at Starkville. The team finished the regular season strong, winning four of its last five, with the lone loss coming at Alabama. A disappointing loss to Iowa in the Outback Bowl provided offseason motivation for the Bulldogs. ... Mississippi State will miss quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. But backup Keytaon Thompson got valuable experience last season and appears to have the running skills to handle the job. His passing needs to improve, especially with former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens now in Starkville. ... The Bulldogs are set at running back with the return of Kylin Hill. He is also a threat as a receiver. ... Three starters return on the offensive line. ... Starting receivers Osirus Mitchell and Deddrick Thomas are back after catching 24 and 19 passes, respectively. ... Only three starters return on defense. The top player is linebacker Erroll Thompson. ... The biggest challenge in the nonconference schedule is a visit from Kansas State. In the SEC, the Bulldogs travel to Auburn and Texas A&M, while hosting LSU and Alabama. Georgia is not on the schedule.
Last year’s ranking: No. 18