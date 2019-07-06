Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:
No. 27: Missouri
Coach: Barry Odom
2018 record: 8-5
Projected 2019 record: 9-3
Circle the date: Nov. 9 at Georgia
Bowl trip: Not eligible
Why No. 27: The biggest issue for the Tigers is playing without the motivation of a bowl trip. They are ineligible this year because of an academic scandal. ... The coaching staff in Columbia is doing something right. Out goes quarterback Drew Lock to the NFL, in comes former Clemson starter Kelly Bryant. ... Bryant has all sorts of help on offense, none better than running back Larry Rountree III. He gained 1,216 yards last year and scored 11 touchdowns. .. Three starters return on the offensive line. ... Bryant will throw to a solid group of receivers. Johnathon Johnson is the best of the bunch. ... Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is a threat, especially near the end zone. ... Six starters return on defense, led by linebacker Cale Garrett. ... The Tigers play Wyoming, West Virginia, Southeast Missouri and Troy in nonconference games. Anything less than 3-1 will be a disappointment. In the SEC, Missouri avoids Alabama and LSU, the top two teams in the West.
Last year’s ranking: No. 50