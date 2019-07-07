Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:
No. 26: Nebraska
Coach: Scott Frost
2018 record: 4-8
Projected 2019 record: 8-4
Circle the date: Sept. 28 vs. Ohio State
Bowl trip: TaxSlayer
Why No. 26: Normally, fans of a team coming off a 4-8 finish wouldn’t be too excited. But they are in Lincoln. The second year with Scott Frost as coach is part of the reason. The former Huskers quarterback has improved the talent, and the fans are looking forward to the return of sophomore Adrian Martinez. The dual-threat quarterback figures to get even better. ... Receiver JD Spielman is one of the best in the Big Ten, coming off a 66-catch, eight-touchdown season. ... The team needs three new starters on the offensive line. ... Five starters are back on defense, led by linebacker Mohammed Barry. ... The nonconference schedule includes a trip to former Big 12 rival Colorado. ... In Big Ten play, Michigan and Michigan State are off the schedule.
Last year’s ranking: NR