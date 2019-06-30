Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:
Coach: Pat Fitzgerald
2018 record: 9-5
Projected 2019 record: 8-4
Circle the date: Oct. 26 vs. Iowa
Bowl trip: Redbox
Why No. 33: Any talk about the Wildcats starts with Fitzgerald, who figures to pick up his 100th win this season. The former star linebacker in Evanston could have left several times for other jobs. But he has remained loyal. ... Northwestern must replace starting quarterback Clayton Thorson, the former News-Gazette All-Stater who piled up yards and wins. Hotshot Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson is eligible after sitting out 2018. He has the ability to be more productive than Thorson. ... The strength of the team is at linebacker, where all-star candidates Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher return. ... The schedule is brutal, starting with the opener at Stanford. The Wildcats also play Michigan State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa before November.
Last year’s ranking: No. 34
BOB ASMUSSEN