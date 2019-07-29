Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer BOB ASMUSSEN is counting down the top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season. Questions for Bob? Submit them BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers:

No. 4: Ohio State

Coach: Ryan Day

2018 record: 13-1

Projected 2019 record: 12-0

Circle the date: Nov. 30 at Michigan

Bowl trip: Fiesta (College Football Playoff)

Why No. 4: We are going to find out this season that the Buckeyes can win without Urban Meyer as coach. It helps that Day got a three-game test drive courtesy of Meyer’s suspension. ... Dwayne Haskins will be difficult to replace after throwing 50 touchdown passes last season. Fortunately for Ohio State, Georgia transfer Justin Fields was ruled immediately eligible and will be the starter. ... Tailback J.K. Dobbins figures to get the ball early and often after running for 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. ... Defensive end Chase Young returns after he had 9 1 / 2 sacks last season. ... The Buckeyes’ toughest nonconference test comes Sept. 7 against Cincinnati. In the Big Ten, the Buckeyes host Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State. Iowa and Purdue, which upset Ohio State the last two seasons, are off the schedule.

Last year’s ranking: No. 5