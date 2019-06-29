Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:
No. 34: Oklahoma State
Coach: Mike Gundy
2018 record: 7-6
Projected 2019 record: 8-4
Circle the date: Nov. 30 vs. Oklahoma
Bowl trip: Camping World
Why No. 34: Until last season’s thud, the Cowboys had been stellar with Gundy in charge. In his 14 seasons, the team has 121 wins. Very good for a school that lives in the shadow of big brother Oklahoma. ... Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders will be the likely starter with huge expectations after he starred as a prep in Denton, Texas. ... Great news for Sanders: receiver Tylan Wallace returns after catching 84 passes for 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Dillon Stoner, who caught 48 passes, also returns. ... Three starters are back on the offensive line. ... On defense, the strength will be at linebacker and in the secondary. Safety Malcolm Rodriguez leads the way. ... The nonconference schedule is set up for a 3-0 start with games against Oregon State, McNeese State and Tulsa. In the Big 12, the Cowboys get Baylor, TCU and Oklahoma at home. They have to travel to Texas.
Last year’s ranking: No. 28