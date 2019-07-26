Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer BOB ASMUSSEN is counting down the top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season. Questions for Bob? Submit them BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers:

No. 8: Texas A&M

Coach: Lincoln Riley

2018 record: 12-2

Projected 2019 record: 11-1

Circle the date: Oct. 12 vs. Texas

Bowl trip: Orange

Why No. 7: The team lost the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback for the second consecutive season. Time to panic, right? Hardly. After Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, the Sooners welcome former Alabama star Jalen Hurts. ... Riley is set at tailback with the return of Kennedy Brooks, who gained 1,056 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. ... Receiver CeeDee Lamb caught 65 balls for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. ... The defense has a new guy in charge with Alex Grinch taking over as coordinator. Nine starters return, including linebacker Kenneth Murray, who had 155 tackles in 2018. ... The nonconference schedule is friendly with home games against Houston and South Dakota and a trip to UCLA. In the Big 12, the Soooners host Iowa State and TCU. The toughest game is its annual Red River Showdown game against Texas at the Cotton Bowl.

Last year’s ranking: No. 7