Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer BOB ASMUSSEN is counting down the top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season.

No. 9: Oregon

Coach: Mario Cristobal

2018 record: 9-4

Projected 2019 record: 11-1

Circle the date: Oct. 19 at Washington

Bowl trip: Rose

Why No. 9: When quarterback Justin Herbert said “no” to the NFL and “yes” to another season in Eugene, he made the Ducks the Pac-12 favorites. Herbert threw for 3,151 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2018. His numbers should improve thanks to the return of starters at every other position on offense. ... The offensive line is loaded with talent and experience. Three players will be four-year starters. ... Tailback C.J. Verdell gained 1,018 yards with 10 TDs in 2018. ... The deep receiver group is led by Jaylon Redd and Jacob Breeland. ... The defense brings back seven starters, led by linebacker Troy Dye. ... Three regulars are back in the secondary. Safety Jevon Holland will try to better his five interceptions. ... Oregon faces a huge challenge in the opener, playing Auburn at Arlington, Texas. In the Pac-12, the Ducks travel to Stanford, Washington and USC. They host Washington State, and Utah is off the schedule.

Last year’s ranking: No. 25