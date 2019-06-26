Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:
Coach: Jeff Brohm
2018 record: 6-7
Projected 2019 record: 8-4
Circle the date: Nov. 9 at Northwestern
Bowl trip: Armed Forces
Why No. 37: Who ordered up the friendly conference schedule? After playing Ohio State and Michigan State last season, the Boilermakers avoid the Buckeyes, Spartans and Michigan this season. The only power they play from the East is Penn State and the Nittany Lions figure to be down after the loss of quarterback Trace McSorley. ... Brohm, a former Illinois assistant coach, turns the offense over to quarterback Elijah Sindelar. He replaces David Blough, who threw for 3,705 yards last season. ... The top target will be superstar sophomore Rondale Moore, who caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. ... Purdue must develop secondary threats and tight end Brycen Hopkins figures to be one of those guys. ... The defense will be a strength, with nine starters returning. The leader of the group is top tackler Markus Bailey. ... While the conference schedule is pleasant, the Boilermakers will be challenged in non-league games against Nevada, Vanderbilt and TCU.
Last year’s ranking: No. 43
BOB ASMUSSEN