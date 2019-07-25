Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer BOB ASMUSSEN is counting down the top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season. Questions for Bob? Submit them BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers:

No. 8: Texas A&M

Complete countdown: Top 50 teams of 2019 Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams headi…

Coach: Jimbo Fisher

2018 record: 9-4

Projected 2019 record: 10-2

Circle the date: Oct. 12 vs. Alabama

Bowl trip: Cotton

Why No. 8: Fisher ranks among the top coaches in college football. Going into his 10th season in charge at Florida State and A&M, he should hit 100 wins this year. ... The offense is the strength, starting with quarterback Kellen Mond. He threw for 3,107 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2018. He ran for another 474 and seven more scores. Mond won’t get as much credit as he deserves because of the other great quarterbacks in the SEC. That’s unfortunate. ... Four starters are back on the offensive line that paved the way for departed Trayveon Williams to run for 1,760 yards and 18 TDs. Jashaun Corbin is the likely replacement for Williams. ... Defensive coordinator Mike Elko needs to rebuild a unit that lost seven starters. Tackle Justin Madubuike is the top returnee after recording 5 1 / 2 sacks last season. ... Punter Braden Mann won the Ray Guy Award in 2018. ... The Aggies will find out if they can compete for the College Football Playoff in the second week when they visit Clemson. They host Auburn and Alabama and close the season with trips to Georgia and LSU. Yikes.

Last year’s ranking: No. 26