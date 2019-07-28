Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer BOB ASMUSSEN is counting down the top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season. Questions for Bob? Submit them BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers:

No. 5: Texas

Coach: Tom Herman

2018 Record: 10-4

Projected 2019 Record: 11-1

Circle the date: Oct. 12 vs. Oklahoma

Bowl Trip: Sugar

Why No. 5: Let’s start with the Heisman Trophy candidate playing quarterback. Sam Ehlinger — from Austin, where Texas’ campus is located — is coming off a monster sophomore season. He threw for 3,292 yards and 25 touchdowns with just five interceptions. And he ran for 482 yards and 16 more scores. Only Longhorns great Colt McCoy accounted for more touchdowns in a season. That’s good company. ... Ehlinger has help in the backfield. Keaontay Ingram had a solid 2018 season and is joined by hotshot recruit Jordan Whittington, who was with the team in the spring. ... Collin Johnson caught 68 passes last season for 985 yards and seven touchdowns. Devin Duvernay had a 41-catch season. ... The team needs three new starters on the offensive line. Herman has done a good job recruiting in Austin and there are talented backups on hand. ... The defense needs nine new starters. The strength of the unit is in the secondary, where Caden Sterns is back after picking off four passes in 2018. ... The Longhorns will be tested early in the season when they host LSU the second week. In the Big 12, Texas hosts Oklahoma State, travels to Iowa State and meets rival Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Last year’s ranking: No. 19