No. 11: UCF

Coach: Josh Heupel

2018 record: 12-1

Projected 2019 record: 11-1

Circle the date: Sept. 14 vs. Stanford

Bowl trip: Orange

Why No. 11: Can we now all agree to never, ever underestimate the Knights again? After Scott Frost left Orlando for Nebraska, UCF kept rolling with Heupel in charge. The team threw a scare at LSU in the Fiesta Bowl before losing by eight. No disgrace there. The Knights will miss quarterback McKenzie Milton, who is out this season while he continues to recover from a bad leg injury. Darriel Mack Jr. replaced Milton and put up good numbers. He will compete with Brandon Winbush, a grad transfer from Notre Dame. ... Three starters return on the offensive line. ... Tailback Greg McCrae is coming off an 1,182-yard, 10-touchdown season. There is plenty of depth in the backfield. ... Receiver figures to be a strength, led by Gabriel Davis, who had 53 catches in 2018. ... Five starters are back on defense, including three in the secondary. Safety Richie Grant is the leading returning tackler and also led the team with six interceptions. ... Just two Power 5 teams are on the schedule, both in September. After hosting Stanford, the Knights travel to Pitt. In the American, the Knights play at Cincinnati and host Houston and South Florida.

Last year’s ranking: No. 21