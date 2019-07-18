Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer BOB ASMUSSEN is counting down the top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:

No. 15: Utah

Coach: Kyle Whittingham

2018 record: 9-5

Projected 2019 record: 10-2

Circle the date: Nov. 2 at Washington

Bowl trip: Cotton

Why No. 15: Looking for a team from outside the Top 10 with a chance to make the College Football Playoff? Utah might be the one. The Utes bring back 15 starters from a squad that reached the Pac-12 title game. ... Utah was rolling last season before quarterback Tyler Huntley suffered a broken collarbone. Huntley returns with the hopes of picking up where he left off after throwing for 1,788 yards and rushing for 304 yards in only nine games. ... Tailback Zack Moss gained 1,096 yards last season and scored 11 touchdowns. Receiver Britain Covey caught 60 passes last season. ... Three starters return on the offensive line. ... The strength of the defense is up front, where four starters return. End Bradlee Anae had eight sacks and could become even more distruptive. ... The Utes open the season at rival BYU. In the Pac-12, Utah plays at Southern Cal and Washington while hosting Washington State and UCLA. Pac-12 favorite Oregon is off the schedule.

Last year’s ranking: No. 48