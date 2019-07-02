Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:
No. 31: Virginia Tech
Coach: Justin Fuente
2018 record: 6-7
Projected 2019 record: 8-4
Circle the date: Oct. 5 at Miami
Bowl trip: Belk
Why No. 31: Quarterback Ryan Willis, who transferred from Kansas, returns after a solid 2018 season. He replaced injured Josh Jackson and threw for 2,716 yards and 24 touchdowns. He would like to lower his nine interceptions and improve his completion percentage. ... Junior Deshawn McClease takes over at running back. Willis is also a threat on the ground. ... Damon Hazelton is the top returning receiver after catching 51 passes for 801 yards and eight scores. ... The Hokies need to replace three starters on the offensive line. ... Bud Foster’s reputation as a defensive guru took a hit in 2018 as the Hokies ranked near the bottom of the nation statistically. Foster has plenty of experience back, with 11 starters returning. But leading sacker Houshun Gaines is trying to come back from a torn ACL suffered in December. Rayshard Ashby leads a talented group of linebackers. ... Last year’s dip wasn’t appreciated by the awesome fans in Blacksburg and shouldn’t happen again. The schedule is a huge plus. If the Hokies get past Boston College in the opener, they could be 7-0 going into the Nov. 2 game at Notre Dame. The schedule news gets better: defending national champion Clemson isn’t on it.
Last year’s ranking: No. 14