Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer BOB ASMUSSEN is counting down the top 50 teams heading into the 2019 college football season:

QUESTIONS? Ask Bob by clicking here

No. 17: Washington

Complete countdown: Top 50 teams of 2019 Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams headi…

Coach: Chris Petersen

2018 record: 10-4

Projected 2019 record: 9-3

Circle the date: Oct. 19 vs. Oregon

Bowl trip: Alamo

Why No. 17: Petersen is considered one of the best coaches in the country after leading Boise State and Washington to a string of successful seasons. He won at least 10 games 10 times. But this year will be a test as he has to replace quarterback Jake Browning and star tailback Myles Gaskin. ... Fortunately for Petersen, the offensive line will be a strength with four starters returning. ... Georgia transfer Jacob Eason takes over at quarterback. ... Eason will have a strong group of receivers to throw to, with both Aaron Fuller and Andre Baccellia catching more than 50 passes last season. ... Junior Salvon Ahmed steps in for Gaskin. ... Only two starters return on defense. The unit will look to safety Myles Bryant for leadership. ... The biggest challenge in the nonconference is a trip to BYU. In Pac-12 play, the Huskies host Southern Cal, Oregon, Utah and Washington State while visiting Stanford.

Last year’s ranking: No. 11