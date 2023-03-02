ALTAMONT — The best way to describe the first half of Wednesday night’s game between the Tuscola and Effingham St. Anthony boys’ basketball teams is “a struggle.”
Both clubs experienced all sorts of trouble getting quality shot attempts to drop through the hoop. Primarily on layups attempted close to the basket.
This led to the Bulldogs leading the Warriors 20-18 at halftime of a Class 1A Altamont Sectional semifinal game.
And it led Tuscola coach Justin Bozarth to realize victory was well within reach for his group.
“Both teams were just trying to find their grooves,” Bozarth said. “The environment of the game, you’re a little tight. … We said to them at halftime, ‘Hey, we haven’t played a very good two quarters and we’re down by two.’
“We’ve got so many guys who can shoot the ball, we knew somebody was going to find the bottom of the net.”
Kam Sweetnam did.
So did Jordan Quinn.
Chris Boyd, too.
Don’t forget Josiah Hortin.
Timely offense from those four Warriors, plus clutch defensive and rebounding efforts across Bozarth’s roster, allowed Tuscola to overcome that small halftime deficit and defeat St. Anthony 48-45.
“It’s real exciting. It’s fun to play in this gym. It gets real loud,” said Sweetnam, a sophomore guard who along with his teammates contested a single-day shootout game in Altamont’s facility on a little more than two weeks ago on Feb. 11. “We always think that we can win, and we play every game with our swagger.”
Sweetnam’s swagger shines through with his three-point shooting and propensity to defend bigger than his 5-foot-8 frame might suggest he’s capable of.
He swished a trio of second-half three-pointers to help the Warriors (28-6) gain some offensive traction, adding a blocked shot the other way.
“Always got to shoot,” said Sweetnam, who finished with 15 points. “Keep shooting. That’s what everybody keeps telling me.”
Quinn, meanwhile, spent most of his night fighting within the paint. The 6-foot-3 junior compiled 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. Plus one jersey change.
With less than one minute remaining in regulation, Quinn was fouled and preparing to attempt two free throws with Tuscola leading 45-42. But referees spotted blood on Quinn’s No. 23 jersey, and he was forced to check out and change into a backup No. 42.
“It happened the exact same thing last year in the sectional semifinal against St. Anthony, too. Blood on my jersey, and I switched to 42 just like this year,” Quinn said. “It’s a crazy coincidence. Game’s physical, but it is what it is.”
Quinn, wearing the No. 42 jersey, split a pair of free throws with 9.4 seconds left to create the final margin of victory versus the Bulldogs (22-13).
His first half was filled with frustration from an offensive perspective. But Quinn and his teammates refused to fold.
“We bring the team in together,” Quinn said. “We tell everyone to keep attacking. Whether it’s going in or out, we need to shoot those shots and they’ll fall eventually for us.”
Boyd netted just three points on the night, but they were big ones. The 6-2 senior posted up and backed down sophomore Ryan Schmidt, drawing a foul in the process.
That three-point play from last year’s 1A boys’ shot put state runner-up placed Tuscola in front for the first time during the second half, 26-24.
Then there was Hortin.
The 5-9 junior guard wound up with 12 points and made all five of his free throws after halftime.
The All-State cross-country runner capped his night by hounding St. Anthony junior Collin Westendorf into an off-balance three-point try as the fourth quarter’s final seconds ticked away.
“Josiah just steadied the game,” Bozarth said. “Any time (the Bulldogs) came out and pressured … Josiah was just that calming presence with the ball in his hands.”
When Westendorf’s three-point look missed the rim entirely, it fell into the waiting hands of Tuscola sophomore Parker James.
He racked up four points, six rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot as a defensive-minded problem solver for the Warriors. Senior Colton Musgrave, playing through an injury, also came through with a clutch tie-up of a loose ball that led to a pair of Quinn free throws down the stretch.
“Parker especially defensively rebounded the heck out of the ball late in the game,” Bozarth said. “(Musgrave is) just the epitome of every defensive possession means something to him.”
Bulldogs coach Cody Rincker had nothing but praise for Bozarth’s team.
“We are two very similar programs,” Rincker said. “I love the way these guys play. They play my style of basketball. … It was going to come down to which team made more shots, and I thought that run that Tuscola put on us in that third quarter was the difference-maker.”
Westendorf paced all scorers with 22 points, complemented on his own roster by eight points from sophomore Brock Fearday.
Tuscola now will try to secure its first sectional championship since 2005 when it faces host Altamont (29-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Warriors routed Altmamont 64-38 in that aforementioned Feb. 11 game at Altamont that was part of the CIC/NTC Shootout. And Bozarth’s bunch wouldn’t mind making ancient history of last season’s double-overtime loss on a desperation buzzer-beater by Meridian on the same stage.
“We were there last year. Obviously, heartbreak,” Quinn said. “That’s a big goal for us, and we’re looking forward to it.”
“I’m so excited to play that game in this environment,” Bozarth added. “This is why you coach, to allow kids to get in championship environments.”