MAHOMET — The schedule didn’t do any favors to first-year Mahomet-Seymour football coach Jon Adkins.
A season-opening home loss at Frank Dutton Field against Marion, currently undefeated and ranked 10th in the Class 5A statewide Associated Press poll.
A Week 2 loss at Taylorville, with the Tornadoes currently undefeated and receiving votes in the 4A poll.
And a loss last Friday night at Effingham, where the currently undefeated Flaming Hearts are ranked ninth in 4A.
Sense a theme, here? Well, the trend continues at 7 p.m. Friday when the Bulldogs host Mt. Zion in Apollo Conference action. The undefeated Braves will arrive in Mahomet tied for 10th in 4A.
“We knew that back in June that our first five games were going to be really tough,” Adkins said. “Our kids are just continuing to get better each and every day. We’re looking forward to not only this Friday, but the last four games.”
If M-S (1-3) wants to avoid missing out on the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2000 and 2001, the Bulldogs need to start winning. Sooner rather than later. The schedule does ease up a bit for M-S once it gets done playing Mt. Zion, with Lincoln (0-4), Charleston (2-2), Macomb (0-4) and Peoria Richwoods (2-2) the final four opponents for the Bulldogs.
But five-win seasons only make sure teams are eligible for the playoffs and do not guarantee a program a spot in the postseason. Only teams with at least six victories are ensured of a playoff berth.
“We’ve learned that any time you face a good program and solid teams like we’ve been playing,” Adkins said, “you can’t beat yourself.”
M-S hung with Marion and Taylorville, keeping both games close late into the second half. That wasn’t the case, though, last Friday in the trip south to Effingham. The Flaming Hearts led 35-7 at halftime and went up by more than 40 points in the third quarter to start a running clock the rest of the game.
“Last Friday was kind of a farce for us,” Adkins said. “We’re not used to playing like that, whether it was the five turnovers that we had or the nine penalties that we had. Effingham scored seven touchdowns, and on six of those seven, Effingham started with the ball at our 30-yard line or even closer. Our defense had their backs against the wall the whole night, and offensively, we didn’t put them in good positions.”
Adkins has seen gradual strides, though, from junior quarterback Braden Finch and junior running back Clay Hubble. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Finch is 29 of 65 for 379 passing yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with 231 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 49 carries. The 5-5, 135-pound Hubble leads the Bulldogs with 355 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 68 carries and also boasts a team-high 12 receptions for 151 yards and two TDs.
“Progress is the perfect word for both of them,” Adkins said. “They’re both continuing to learn and get better every day. Braden adds a run element to the game from the quarterback position, and Clay is just a special athlete and special kid. We really like having those two on our team right now, and I love the fact that we’ve got them on our team for more than just one season.”
At the moment, though, all efforts for M-S are focused on stopping a two-game losing skid and pulling off a surprising win against Mt. Zion. It would enhance the Bulldogs’ playoff chances, along with giving the M-S faithful a homecoming win to savor.
“We know what we’re capable of doing,” Adkins said. “We’ve got to come back and rebound. We feel like we match up very well across the board with Mt. Zion, and I like our chances going into the game. I definitely like our chances.”