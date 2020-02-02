IOWA CITY, Iowa — Illinois tapped deep into the well of ways to win during its seven-game winning streak in January. From clutch shots off the fingertips of Ayo Dosunmu to lockdown defense courtesy of Da’Monte Williams to running Purdue off the court. Twice.
The Illini had to go to the well again Sunday in a top 25 showdown with Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This time they come up empty. Stops proved elusive down the stretch. So did made shots.
Streak snapped.
Iowa made sure Illinois didn’t get to eight wins in a row — and a fourth on the road in Big Ten play — with a 72-65 victory.
“We couldn’t get a stop for some reason,” Illinois junior guard Trent Frazier said. “I feel like the ball just kept going to them. Every bounce was just going there way, but no excuses. They fought harder on the court tonight, and we couldn’t put stops together.”
That the No. 19 Illini (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) were in position to keep their winning streak alive and have more than just a share of the top spot in the conference with Michigan State, though, resonated more with coach Brad Underwood than the nitty gritty of a seven-point loss.
“This one is no different than the one-point loss we had at Maryland to start this thing,” Underwood said, referencing his team’s early December loss to the Terrapins. “We’ve been fortunate. We’ve been able to get on a nice run and win in some hostile environments. This is what we’re bred for. This is what we’re trying to be about.
“We haven’t been about this the last two years. There’s been a softness. We’ve been the pushover. Not doing that anymore.”
Sunday’s game took on a physical tone from the opening tip. Made shots around the basket were going to be hard earned. Neither team was going to make it easy for the other.
That competitive edge ultimately spilled over following the final buzzer. Harsh words were exchanged between players — and coaches — from both teams. Neither side was thrilled with how the final seconds played out in Iowa City, with a Joe Wieskamp dunk with 12 seconds on the clock extending the Hawkeyes’ lead to 10 and Ayo Dosunmu getting a little physical with Connor McCaffery on the inbounds play that followed the former knocking down a three-pointer to cut the final margin to seven.
“I don’t know what happened at the end of the game,” Underwood said. “I think that’s probably more words than anything else. I haven’t looked at the video yet. Two teams that compete. It’s what makes this league special.”
The Illinois players also chalked up the tense postgame handshake line to two teams competing. The Illini staff eventually held their players near the scorer’s table to let the Iowa players get to to the tunnel to the locker room and off the court.
“Being competitive, you just want to win,” Illinois senior guard Andres Feliz said. “Sometimes that’s going to happen. That happens everywhere. A lot of competitions out there. We were trying to win the game. We didn’t accomplish that (Sunday).”
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery called the extracurriculars after the game unfortunate but “kind of a non-story” since nothing major occurred. That doesn’t mean the was thrilled with what happened.
“Every one of those situations come down to there’s two seconds to go,” Fran McCaffery said. “The game’s over. They played to the end. Can’t fault them for that. They played to the end, and then there’s pushing and shoving because a guy gets chopped. There’s no reason to get chopped there. You just go to the locker room.”
Underwood ultimately called Sunday’s game and top 25 matchup — the first with both the Illini and Hawkeyes ranked at the same time since the 2005-06 season — Big Ten basketball at its finest. A careless turnover with 5:15 to play changed Illinois’ fortunes. Iowa tied the game six seconds later, and the Illini would only lead once more after a three-pointer from Andres Feliz with 4:03 remaining in the game.
“We have the one casual play we had all night,” Underwood said. “Against the press, and we throw it to them and a four-point game switches. You can’t be casual in a war, in a battle, on the road in the Big Ten.”
Still, Illinois is more suited for those types of Big Ten battles this season. The same couldn’t have been said the previous two seasons when the Illini went 26-39 overall and were 16 games below .500 in conference play.
“What we had been doing wasn’t working — especially on the road — so we made a change,” Underwood said. “The kids have bought in, and they believe in our coaching staff and they believe in each other. That was an upset locker room after the game, but we left it knowing that there is a lot of basketball yet to be played. That’s what makes me appreciate having this team.”
So don’t count on Sunday’s loss being a roadblock to more success. Feliz, who led the Illini with 17 points against Iowa, had unwavering confidence in his team moving forward.
“We’re going to be fine,” he said. “I know my team. We’ve been through it all. I know we’re going to be fine and we’re going to get back on that winning streak.
“We lost (Sunday), but we’re still in first place. We’re just going to learn from it, and we’re going to be fine. We’re in first place for a reason. We’ve got to come back, watch film, stick together and work together and do whatever it takes to come back on that winning streak.”