Rayvonte Rice and his mother Rhonda watch the NBA draft with friends at their home in Champaign on June 25, 2015. Rice wasn't drafted but has played professional basketball since, including productive stops in Italy and Mexico. This summer, wearing No. 41, he has played well for the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas, scoring 19 points in his debut against the Knicks.

 Robin Scholz
All signs point to a team of former Illini participating in this summer's The Basketball Tournament.

The league tweeted this morning that an alumni team representing Illinois will apply for a spot in the Columbus (Ohio) Regional.

The Basketball Tournament has grown in popularity since its introduction in 2014. Several former Illini have played but not together, including Demetri McCamey, Michael Finke and Maverick Morgan.

To the winner of the 64-team tournament goes $2 million.

We asked beat writer Scott Richey for his a starting five that could make an impact in the tournament:

— Demetri McCamey

— Brandon Paul

— Malcolm Hill

— Nnanna Egwu

— Rayvonte Rice

