Tournament hoping to include team of former Illini
🚨BREAKING🚨: An Illinois alumni team (@IlliniTBT) will apply to the #TBT2020 Columbus Regional! Which former @IlliniMBB greats do you want to see go after $2 million this summer??? 🔶 pic.twitter.com/rB6nrFnAyn— TBT (@thetournament) February 20, 2020
All signs point to a team of former Illini participating in this summer's The Basketball Tournament.
The league tweeted this morning that an alumni team representing Illinois will apply for a spot in the Columbus (Ohio) Regional.
The Basketball Tournament has grown in popularity since its introduction in 2014. Several former Illini have played but not together, including Demetri McCamey, Michael Finke and Maverick Morgan.
To the winner of the 64-team tournament goes $2 million.
We asked beat writer Scott Richey for his a starting five that could make an impact in the tournament:
— Demetri McCamey
— Brandon Paul
— Malcolm Hill
— Nnanna Egwu
— Rayvonte Rice
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).