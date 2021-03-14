Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) pauses from cutting down the net to see the selection show broadcast on the jumbotron following their overtime win against Ohio State in the championship game of the Big Ten basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS — Ayo Dosunmu was the last player to climb the ladder and cut down a piece of the net to commemorate Illinois’ Big Ten tournament championship win against Ohio State on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Dosunmu paused before he took scissors to net. The news on the videoboard in the northeast corner of the stadium grabbed his attention.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21),Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11), Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) and Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) react to Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) making a free throw in the second half and overtime of their win against Ohio State in the championship game of the Big Ten basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) practices alone on the opposite end during warmups before the championship game of the Big Ten basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Illinois players clap and gather around assistant coach Chin Coleman during warmups before the championship game of the Big Ten basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and son Illinois guard Tyler Underwood (32) watch the selection show following their overtime win against Ohio State in the championship game of the Big Ten basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Illinois beat Ohio State 91-88 in overtime in the championship game of the Big Ten basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
before the championship game of the Big Ten basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
before the championship game of the Big Ten basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Fans entering before the championship game of the Big Ten basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
before the championship game of the Big Ten basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) practices alone on the opposite end during warmups before the championship game of the Big Ten basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Illinois players clap and gather around assistant coach Chin Coleman during warmups before the championship game of the Big Ten basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Illini fans wait in a long line to enter Lucas Oil Stadium before Sunday's Big Ten tournament championship game.
Illini fans wait in long lines to enter the stadium before game time at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Alumnus Heather Zelko of Minooka has her temperature taken before being allowed to enter the stadium before game time at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Illini fans wait in long lines that wrap along the parking lot fence to enter the stadium before game time at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Future Illini Brighid Zelkof Minooka has her temperature taken before being allowed to enter the stadium before game time at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
CBS personality Jim Nance does a video for a golf event before game time at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Big Ten employees gather for a photo at center court before game time at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Big Ten employees get on their hands and knees to remove scuffs from the game floor about two hours before game time at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) pauses from cutting down the net to see the selection show broadcast on the jumbotron following their overtime win against Ohio State in the championship game of the Big Ten basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Coach Brad Underwood cuts down the net after leading the Illini past Ohio State on Sunday in the Big Ten tournament title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Illini celebrate with the Big Ten tournament championship trophy after knocking off Ohio State on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili scores in the second half against Ohio State on Sunday. The reserve led a strong bench effort with 12 points and six rebounds in the Illini's 91-88 overtime win.
The Illini had secured a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and would face Drexel in the first round. Dosunmu pointed to the screen and to the Illinois fans that had flooded to the lower level of the stadium to celebrate with the team as much as social distance allowed.
It was only fitting the two moments were synonymous. The tournament’s Most Outstanding Player grabbing his piece of history as the program he helped put back on the map was rewarded for its best season in nearly two decades.
“It was crazy,” said Dosunmu. “I’m still in an unreal feeling just sitting here thinking about all the things we accomplished. Knowing how when I came on my visit I told Coach (Brad) Underwood these are things we could accomplish here. To be on top of that ladder, cutting the net down and seeing the No. 1 seed there was just an unreal feeling.”
The celebration after Sunday’s 91-88 overtime win against Ohio State got emotional for Illinois. Athletic director Josh Whitman crushed coach Underwood in a bear hug — one of many embraces going around as players, coaches, staff and managers reveled in the victory.
Underwood was reflective in that moment, too. Back four years. To where the journey started to reach this point.
“You think I’ve forgotten the Eastern Illinois exhibition game?” Underwood said about that ignominious 80-67 Illini loss ahead of the 2017-18 season. “Then to be standing on the ladder, Big Ten champions, in the best league in the history of college basketball, you take all that in. ... What a great moment. What a great feeling.”
Meanwhile, the celebration continued. Andre Curbelo jumped on assistant coach Orlando Antigua’s back, getting a short piggyback ride before the 6-foot-7 Antigua put the 6-1 Curbelo on his feet and enveloped the freshman guard he helped bring to Illinois in a hug.
The Illinois players were then called to the stage set up at center court, recognized one by one by public address announcer Gene Honda. The Big Ten tournament championship trophy was presented and the parade up the ladder commenced.
Trent Frazier was the first to climb. It wasn’t necessarily planned that way, but it was only fitting. The senior guard was part of Illinois’ rebuild from day one — a John Groce recruit that stuck around when Underwood was hired and stayed around through two rough season and a third whose end was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think he wanted to be (first), and he deserved to be,” Underwood said about Frazier climbing the ladder. “He’s the young man that was sitting on the bench at the end of the Eastern Illinois game wondering if he could play at this level. That’s a pretty dramatic turnaround in a young man’s career. He deserved that.”
Frazier had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists in Sunday’s tournament championship win. Frazier was one of six Illini in double figures, and they needed it all.
Getting to celebrate Sunday in Indianapolis didn’t come easily despite how rough Ohio State looked to start the game. Illinois built a 17-point first half lead, taking advantage of missed shot after missed shot by the Buckeyes.
Not that a top 10 team from the Big Ten would go out like that. Ohio State rallied. Illinois held strong.
“Just an elite college basketball game,” Underwood said. “Both teams played hard. Both teams were amped and geared up for a championship game."
Dosunmu called Illinois finding a way to win — again — came down to will. A will to win that meant an unbeaten run through the Big Ten tournament and 11 wins in 12 games to end the regular season, including a final three all on the road and all against ranked opponents.
Sunday’s win against Ohio State to cap that run through the Big Ten was validation for how far the program had come.
“What really hits me is remembering the days we weren’t good. The days where I would see people on Twitter talk about how we weren’t good and talk about Coach Underwood.
“To get this (trophy), this is what it all means. We put all the work in to grab this trophy right here. I was just thinking of all the people that have doubted us and also thinking about all the true fans who have been there supporting us through it all. To know that we really earned this — this is ours — it feels good.”
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).