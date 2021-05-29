The word “meters” is commonplace within the high school track and field scene.
Specifically with running events. The IHSA did away with the 100-yard dash, 220-yard dash, 440-yard dash and relay, 880-yard run and relay, 1-mile run and relay, 2-mile run and relay, 120-yard hurdles and 330-yard hurdles after the the 1978-79 school year.
In came meter-based running events that have been used ever since. But field events retained their feet-and-inches measurements.
Until this decade.
High school athletes and coaches in Illinois are now contending with metric measurements for jumps, vaults and throws during field events.
“Coach (Kyle Ness) and I are both math teachers, and it’s still a rough estimate of what (results) would be with the conversion,” Monticello coach Cully Welter said. “The funny thing is as soon as the numbers are called out, you look around and there’s like 10 phones doing the conversion. So it’s crazy.”
Though this change is receiving ample attention now, with the postseason starting next for both girls’ track and field and boys’ track and field, it actually happened before 2021.
“They shifted it last year, but obviously the season was pretty much nonexistent last year,” Champaign Central girls’ coach Guthrie Hood said. The COVID-19 pandemic ensured Hood’s latter point.
“I have mixed feelings about it,” Hood continued. “Oddly, I think the biggest concern has come from the coaches and parents that aren’t used to a new system.”
Three coaches who spoke to The News-Gazette about this topic — Welter, Hood and St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ coach Kelly Steffen — all brought up collegiate and international competition using the metric system for field events as a key reason the IHSA has adopted it as well.
And they’re correct, according to a rules manual published on the IHSA website.
“Outside of the high school community, metric measurements for field events is widely accepted as the national and international standard,” the manual reads. “Although metric measurements in the field events are not required for regular-season meets, we highly encourage regular-season hosts to adopt this method of measurement to help acclimate student-athletes, coaches, officials and spectators to this practice before they experience it throughout the IHSA state series.”
At Tuesday’s Illini Prairie Conference girls’ meet in Tolono, Unity’s public address announcer read off each top-eight field performance in meters first, then feet and inches afterward.
“We feel like it brings some excitement away from the event — unless they read it in feet and inches as well, which most meets we go to they’ll call it in metric and then read it in feet and inches,” Steffen said. “Now the girls have finally understood — they’re remembering their PRs so they understand, ‘OK, yay, I just got better.’
“But they don’t know how much better. What does 3 centimeters mean? What does 15 centimeters mean? So slowly but surely we’ll get used to it, but I think forever feet and inches will be what excites us.”
SJ-O senior Atleigh Hamilton is a two-time Class 1A state long jump champion and, as of Thursday morning, ranks second in 1A this season with a top long jump of 5.63 meters this spring. Which translates to 18 feet, 53/4 inches.
“Oh, my gosh. It’s been kind of a pain,” Hamilton said. “After hearing some of my better jumps, it kind of gave me an idea in the meets following where I needed to be.”
Hamilton has signed to compete at Illinois State University starting next school year and acknowledged this change will benefit her future.
“It’s definitely preparing me,” she said.
Hood feels this change can be a positive one from a college-based perspective.
“It makes it a lot easier for college coaches if they’re recruiting kids,” Hood said. “Anything we can do to generate interest in the recruiting levels for kids would be great.”
The IHSA rules manual further explains what went into this decision beyond lining up with college and international standards.
“The track and field advisory committee’s rationale for the change asserts that the NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations) permits either metric or English measurements in field events,” the manual reads. “Although English measurements are common in high school field events, measuring of fractions can sometimes be difficult to determine, which can lead to questions of accuracy. Going to metric allows us to use factors of 10 anywhere on the measuring tape. Also, at the state final meet, the laser measurement devices and programs for the field events are more easily coordinated when using metric units.”
Also included in the rules manual is a requirement that all field measurements be rounded to the nearest lesser centimeter, along with helpful tips that there are 100 centimeters in a meter and 39.37 inches in a meter.
“With all of our field event records listed in English (measurements), if there’s a mark right on the edge ... I think I’m going to have to put an asterisk on my list,” Hood said. “Those quarter of an inches or millimeters ... the rounding doesn’t always match up super nice.”
Welter wonders if this change is here to stay for the long term — or if it’s just a one-year wonder.
“If you’re going to commit to it, let’s commit to it for a while and see if it does stick,” he said. “But I don’t know ... too many people that are enamored with it at this point.”