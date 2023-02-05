CHAMPAIGN — It’s hard to find many high school boys’ basketball programs in Illinois that can rival the history of Champaign Central.
Such is readily apparent upon entering Combes Gymnasium, which showcases the program’s success during the last 119 years in every corner.
The team’s 1,766 wins since 1904 are proudly displayed next to a piece of the original court, which was in place from 1936 until 2000.
Another sign nearby proudly boasts that Central was the first school in the United States to win 1,000 basketball games and 500 football games, a feat it achieved in 1980.
Tucked beneath the steep confines of the gym’s upper deck, a door greets the ‘Maroon Cagers’ to their locker room, a dark and cozy space in which second-year Central coach LeConte Nix is used to giving vibrant speeches to his players.
“This game can be gone from you just like that,” said Nix, a 1997 Central graduate who played for former Central coach Scott Davis.
“The season has flown by and I tell the kids, every moment you get a chance to step out here, you have to respect it and go your hardest because you don’t want to disrespect the people that have played between those lines out there.”
Nix was an assistant coach under each of the Maroons’ last four coaches: Jeff Finke, Sergio McClain, Wayne McClain and Davis.
He played for Davis and returned as an assistant on his staff 2001, starting two decades of coaching at the freshman and junior varsity levels before being promoted to fill the vacancy left by Finke after the pandemic-shortened spring 2021 season.
“It’s awesome to follow the footsteps of Harry Combes and Lee Cabutti,” Nix said. “Scott Davis, Tom Croy, Wayne McClain ... that my name gets to be (mentioned) with them is great. It’s awesome.”
All of Nix’s assistant coaches — Wesley Dee, Charlie Due, P.J. Keaton and Floyd Fisher — graduated from Central as well.
“They bring a lot of knowledge from their experiences,” Central sophomore forward Chris Bush said. “We trust them because we know that they’ve been in the same position that we have.”
Nix and the Maroons also had the chance to learn from Cabutti, the school’s all-time winningest coach who notched 434 wins at Central from 1958 until 1985. Central now plays on Coach Cabutti Court, named in honor of the former Maroons leader who died last September at the age of 97.
“He’s the GOAT,” Nix said. “He was always in our locker room after games and giving his words of wisdom. He dealt with a lot of stuff that I didn’t have to deal with. He’s the GOAT. I don’t think you can get a better compliment than that.”
This year’s groupLooking at this season’s on-court wins and losses yields a mixed bag. A 1-7 start was followed by a three-game winning streak at the Centralia Holiday Tournament from Dec. 28-30, where Central won the consolation championship at the 79th annual holiday tournament in southern Illinois.
Six losses in a row followed before Central notched back-to-back wins against Madison and Effingham at the Salem Invitational on Jan. 21. The Maroons stood at 7-16 before Friday night’s game at Peoria Richwoods.
Don’t make the mistake of thinking the Maroons aren’t out to compete. But it’s also important to look beyond the results. Community outreach has become a big part of Nix’s effort to build the program.
“The ball’s going to stop bouncing at some point,” Nix said. “We want to make sure that this is not who they are because a lot of our kids in this community, or what I’ve seen in the past, is they don’t know what they’re going to do after basketball. They were lost.
“We love the game. I love it. I’m passionate about it, but it’s going to stop bouncing at some point. So let’s make sure this is not (their) identity. What kind of person are you? We try to create leaders. That’s our biggest thing.”
Central, for now, is also playing from behind. The Maroons are among the younger teams in the Big 12 Conference. Chris Chen, Connor Clifton and Mekhi Christmon are its only three seniors. That’s left Bush, a promising 6-foot-5 talent, and juniors Axel Baldwin and Torion Rhone to shoulder much of the team’s offensive load.
Bush leads the team through its first 23 games with an average of 16.5 points per game; Baldwin and Rhone have chipped in 7.5 and 7.1 points per game, respectively.
“It’s just great to represent this,” Bush said. “Not a lot of guys get to represent this, but guys who do, we’re tied for life.”
Feels like homeTwo of the Maroons’ final five regular-season games are at home; they’ll host Centennial next Tuesday and Peoria Notre Dame next Friday night before they’ll host Class 3A regional games again in mid-February.
The Maroons basketball teams have continued to call Combes Gym home, even after the opening of a spacious new 1,700-seat gym in 2020 at the school.
It’s easy to see why.
“It’s really compact,” Baldwin said. “It’s smaller than other gyms, so it gets really loud and you can feel everyone’s excitement and positivity towards the team. It feels like home, honestly.”
Two of the Maroons’ final five games will come against the rival Chargers. Central will visit Coleman Carrodine Gym at Centennial to conclude the regular season on Feb. 16 for a rescheduled game that was supposed to take place on Jan. 13.
The Maroons haven’t claimed a victory in the Battle for Champaign since a 52-49 triumph at Combes Gym on Jan. 17, 2020. But the two teams have staged some classic games ever since Centennial opened in 1967.
“Everybody you know is going to be there,” Bush said. “You just try to play as hard as you can and make sure your team comes out on top.”
The skid hasn’t dulled the rivalry for anyone involved. Nix has seen it from both a player and coach perspective and is eager to match wits with Centennial coach Tim Lavin, now in his 22nd season leading the Chargers after formerly serving as a Central assistant coach.
“I think it’s great for our fanbases,” Nix said. “The Bleacher Bums, I don’t think anybody’s better than (our student section). You’ve got the best fan group in the state, I think, and it’s good for the city for people to come out and watch. I have the utmost respect for Coach Lavin. He coached me and he’s going to be a Hall of Famer too, so it’s good.”
All about relationshipsConnections to the team’s past are visible anywhere you look. Former players occasionally drop by to catch up with the current Maroons and lend any advice they can.
Baldwin said he particularly enjoyed hearing from Verdell Jones, a 2008 Central graduate who went on to play at Indiana from 2008-2012 after helping Central finish third in 3A at the 2008 state tournament.
“He came last year, I’m pretty sure,” Baldwin said. “It was cool because I knew about him before that, so it’s cool to know his history and what he’s done.”
Links to its future are also strong. The Maroons visit local elementary schools every week to read to young students, a tradition that started upon Nix’s ascension to the top of the staff last season.
There’s more than enough that makes the CMB Reading Program worth the players’ while, from seeing former teachers to spending time with potential future Maroons.
“Unit 4 is a big family,” Nix said. “The thing that we have to do is go back and give back. The teachers love it because some of these guys are going back to the teachers that they had ... and then when those kids come to us, they’ll remember the kids from the Central basketball team came and talked to them.
“It’s building that relationship with all the kids. That’s the number one thing we’re doing this year.”