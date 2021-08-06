finding comfort zone
Senior linebacker Owen Carney Jr. has been adjusting to a leadership role on the Illini defense. “Stepping into that role is new to me,” Carney said. “I feel like I’m getting adjusted to it and every day has become more natural to me.” It’s no surprise that the Miami native is sliding into a position of authority for defensive coordinator Ryan Walters’ unit despite a position switch to outside linebacker this offseason from defensive end. He’s played all 21 games over the last two seasons, earning second-team all-Big Ten honors in 2020. Further, he ranked fourth in the conference with five sacks a season ago, three of which came during a 31-24 loss at Purdue on Oct. 31.
No meat, no problemSydney Brown was peppered with questions about his diet on Thursday afternoon. The Illini safety formerly followed a strict vegan diet but now solicits protein from eggs and milk. “What works for me might not work for other people,” Brown said, noting that he still avoids eating meat. “That’s why I made the move to go back to vegetarianism and add some eggs back into the diet.” Brown’s plant-based diet has fueled his ascent towards the top of the food chain among Big Ten defensive backs. He was voted by Big Ten coaches to the all-conference third-team in 2019 and recorded 36 tackles before missing the final two games of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season due to an injury.
Loving the competitionPlenty of friendly competition exists within the Illini running back room, and redshirt freshman Reggie Love wouldn’t have it any other way. “We all go out there and compete,” Love said. “One day I want to be better than (Chase Brown), and he wants to be better than me the next day. We know if we work harder, we all come together and get better.” At the helm of it all is running backs coach Cory Patterson, who served as Love’s coach at Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis for two seasons before joining the staff at Illinois. “It’s different having him as my position coach rather than my head coach like it was back in high school,” Love said, “but I enjoy it.”
Sharing the EnergyJakari Norwood’s high school football career played out nearly 1,200 miles south of Love and Patterson in Deerfield Beach, Fla. That hasn’t stopped him from buying into the vibe Patterson has brought to the running back group in his first season coaching the position. “He’s brought a lot of energy,” Norwood said. “We all just feed off each other, and we just keep getting better every day.” Further allowing the group to gel is new Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen, whose scheme usually allows multiple tailbacks to share carries. “We all want to see each other do good and be great,” Norwood said. “(We’ll) get one guy going, share a moment and turn around and have the next guy do the same thing.”
Joey Wright