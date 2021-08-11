Striding towards success
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is seeing competition at every corner in the second week of training camp. It’s already led to significant progress in his eyes. “There’s been a lot of growth from a schematic standpoint and understanding what we’re trying to do,” Walters said. “What leverage side we need to have, what the checks are that we have to get into … it creates more consistent play.” One area that has shown improvement this summer has been the safeties, led by junior Sydney Brown. “They’ve got to be great communicators,” Walters said. “Not only identifying formations and giving us the right call, but also (having situational football knowledge). I’ve been pleased with that group because the amount of mental errors has been small.”
Learning process
Like Walters, offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said he is seeing positive strides at camp. “Every practice, guys are getting better,” Petersen said. “Whether it’s up front at running back, quarterback, the wide receivers … it’s good to see guys make mistakes, but then learn from them.” Petersen has other reasons for optimism, too. Senior quarterback Brandon Peters has taken on more leadership responsibilities than ever before this offseason, and Petersen said that’s evident every day. Another senior, running back Mike Epstein, is set to complement a deep running back room. “I’ve been on teams before where you think ‘God, how are we going to get four running backs the football?’” Petersen said. “Next thing you know, in the blink of an eye, you got one or two running backs. Mike brings a lot of depth.”
New-look line
Roderick Perry II has a new face alongside him on the defensive line, but it’s a familiar face for Illini fans. Former offensive lineman Verdis Brown is set to make the move from right guard to a defensive tackle spot this season, and Perry has embraced his arrival. “That’s 360 right there moving around,” Perry said with a smile. “From my knowledge, he’s played defensive line before so getting him up to speed is not as hard. We want him to get up to speed as quick as possible, because (he can plug up two holes, which frees it up for the rest of us).” Perry, a senior defensive lineman from Raleigh, N.C., spent the first four seasons of his college career at South Carolina State before earning all-Big Ten honorable-mention honors in his first campaign at Illinois last season.
It’s the little things
Like the rest of the defense, junior defensive back Kerby Joseph has been getting technical this offseason. “It’s the little things that matter,” Joseph said. “Once we perfect the little things, that’s when we begin to be great. And that’s why (defensive backs coach Aaron Henry) is so hard on us. He’s trying to make sure we’re ready for the game.” A key returning piece of the Illini secondary, Joseph played seven games in 2020 with 19 tackles. Fueling Joseph is a strong connection with his fellow defensive backs — relationships he hopes can foster success on the field. “It’s like a sense of connection,” Joseph said. “We’re family now. We all grow and grow together, because we don’t only play individually, but we play as a team.”
Joey Wright