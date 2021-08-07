Constant communication
With an influx of additions and alterations to the roster, communication has been a focal point for the Illini secondary. Junior defensive back Jartavius Martin likes the progress the team has made in that regard.
“(The coaches) stress communication every day,” Martin said. “You’ve got to talk to be able to play ball.”
The Lehigh Acres, Fla., native played all eight games and made two starts in 2020, forcing a fumble against Northwestern on Dec. 12. Ahead of his fourth season, he’s doing his part to communicate with younger teammates.
“I’ve been here for a few years,” Martin said. “The younger guys kind of look up to me, so I’m teaching them every chance I get, and I’ll answer any of the questions they have.”
Versatile veteranKendall Smith was a wide receiver when he began his Illinois career in 2017. For the past three seasons, though, the senior from Bolingbrook has played on the defensive side of the ball.
“It’s been a journey, but I think it’s helped make me better overall as a football player,” Smith said of his transition to defensive back. “It’s helped me learn how to fight through adversity no matter what.”
Playing both ways during his time as an Illini has taught Smith what it takes to succeed during training camp. “It’s great to have competition, it’s great to have guys that are pushing each other to be better,” Smith said. “We hold each other to a higher standard.”
Waiting to danceJunior tight ends Daniel Barker and Luke Ford lead a position group looking to have a breakout season in 2021 under new offensive coordinator Tony Petersen. Barker hauled in 19 passes for 268 and two touchdowns in 2020, and the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native is hungry for more.
“We want to go out there and do what the coaches tell us,” Barker said. “We’ll see what it takes us.”
Barker is used to taking the offense into the end zone with seven career touchdown receptions. Which one of his signature touchdown dances will he display upon his first score of 2021?
“You guys got to wait and see,” Barker said with a smile.
Important positionRunning backs coach Cory Patterson is the only remaining assistant coach from Lovie Smith’s staff in 2020 that Bret Bielema retained. Despite Bielema’s track record of producing talented tailbacks — including Montee Ball, Melvin Gordon and Alex Collins — Patterson doesn’t feel any added pressure.
“It’s a breath of fresh air to be able to coach for somebody that’s going to help coach you,” Patterson said. “(Bielema) brings calm to every situation. I’m really enjoying this thing.”
One of the players in Patterson’s position group is redshirt freshman Reggie Love, who played for Patterson for two seasons at Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis.
“(Reggie) doesn’t give you a lot of bickering or anything like that,” Patterson said. “He’s just going to go to work. Just like the rest of these guys.”
Joey Wright