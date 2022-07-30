Besides who becomes the Illini starting quarterback, beat writer Scott Richey analyzes three key storylines — and any potential training camp battles — that could prove vital to a successful 2022 Illinois football season before Bret Bielema’s second Illini team holds its first training camp practice on Saturday in Champaign:
Who’s going to emerge among the receivers?
Isaiah Williams returns as the top option, but he can’t catch every pass. Expectations have risen for Casey Washington and Pat Bryant, and maybe new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. won’t forget Brian Hightower is on the roster. It might come down to leaning on transfers Jonah Morris and Kody Case and true freshman Shawn Miller. It’s a gamble. None of it will matter if the quarterback can’t deliver the ball, but the passing game has to complement the run game better than it did last season.
Are running backs the best position group?
Yes. Chase Brown broke the 1,000-yard barrier in 2021. Josh McCray proved he was a more-than-capable No. 2 as a true freshman by racking up more than 500 yards. The depth is there, too, if necessary, with Chase Hayden and Reggie Love III. How Illinois is able to strike a balance offensively with Lunney willing to sling it and Bielema just fine grinding out the run game to limit possessions is worth watching. Actually utilizing the running backs in the passing game might be the connecting piece.
Who’s the next secondary star?
The biggest holes defensive coordinator Ryan Walters has to fill are in the secondary. Illinois lost a serious playmaker in Kerby Joseph and a veteran cornerback in Tony Adams. It isn’t totally bleak, of course. Sydney Brown returns to punish anyone with the ball close to the line of scrimmage, and Devon Witherspoon is back as a potential lockdown corner. But Illinois still has to find another cornerback, figure out where to use Quan Martin and find a new playmaker with Joseph now with the Detroit Lions.