Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights three noteworthy items from the 10th day of Illini football training camp:
Quarterback competition
Illinois isn't quite ready to name a starting quarterback ahead of the Aug. 27 season opener against Wyoming. That it's remained a two-man competition, though, hasn't changed. Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito and returning part-time starter Art Sitkowski have continued to get the bulk of the reps during training camp, with walk-on Ryan Johnson next in line.
"One of the things that stuck out to me (Wednesday) just offensively was the quarterbacks were uncomfortable," Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. "I don't mean that like they were uncomfortable with what we're doing, but we got some good blitz work. We got a couple new schemes in. As you go into week two, we stretch them mentally."
Load management
Chase Brown would prefer to get every carry possible. The Illinois running back isn't going to the coaching staff asking to touch the ball less — in practice or on gameday. But Brown also understands just how much is expected of him this season. If that means a lighter workload during an August training camp practice, so be it.
"I'm a person who likes to go, but I also have to respect coach's decisions," Brown said. "With load management, if they want to hold me back one day, I understand that. On a load management day, I'm taking as many mental reps as possible. Even when I'm not in, I'm in. I know what's coming. I'm confident and just looking forward to competing this year. I can't wait until Wyoming and Indiana and anybody else down that schedule."
'Best 11'
The Illinois defense is roughly 95 percent installed. That's the word from associate head coach/outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane. Being that far along in piecing together the scheme has allowed the defensive staff to regularly evaluate the players in search of the best 11.
"It's an every three days conversation," Kane said. "Who are our best 11 and how do we get them on the field? Three days later some other guys are performing better, so now we've got to tinker. That's what fall camp is."
Illinois has options out of Kane's room. Seth Coleman and Ezekiel Holmes might have the upper hand now, but Kane mentioned true freshman Gabe Jacas as performing at a high level in camp.
"With how we structure our defense in different packages, there's going to be roles for a lot of guys in our room to go out there and showcase their abilities," Kane said. "Our guys have done an awesome job of embracing, 'This is my role, and this is my time to shine.'"