Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights three noteworthy items from Thursday’s practice:
Injury update
Illinois safety Sydney Brown was back in practice Wednesday after missing three days with an undisclosed injury. How coach Bret Bielema intends to manage Brown’s activity moving forward to the team’s second scrimmage next week is the question. It’s the same situation Bielema said he’s figuring out with freshman wide receiver Hank Beatty, who “got his bell rung as well,” but should be cleared soon.
“I don’t really need to see Sydney Brown hit anybody else,” Bielema said. “Especially if his brother is on the field, I don’t need to see that. On the flip side of it, Hank, who is relatively early in his career, I’ve also learned what we don’t want to do is put him in a precedence where he gets caught in the wrong situation again and now he’s had two back-to-back dingers and you’re basically affecting his career for a while. We’ll make that decision Monday.”
Return game change
Donny Navarro returned exactly three kickoffs for a total of 49 yards last season for Illinois. The former Illini wide receiver, who transferred to Northwestern in the offseason, also returned 16 punts. Mostly, though, Navarro fair caught just about everything kicked his way.
New special teams coordinator Sean Snyder is bringing a slightly more aggressive approach that he used both at Kansas State and Southern California. The shift in kickoff rules, which puts the ball at the 25-yard line on a fair catch or touchback, created a more passive approach with guaranteed field position, but Snyder remains aggressive.
“(Former USC coach Clay Helton), as he gained confidence in the return game, we green lighted that a little bit more,” Snyder said. “If there’s an option to be aggressive, I lean on the aggressive side. ... I’m real focused on making sure we’re holding up and doing a good job of getting things downfield penalty free because in the return game is where you’ve got to fight the penalties.”
Steady option
Don’t be surprised if some single tight end formations feature Tip Reiman this fall. The best blocking tight end on the Illinois roster — a status buoyed by the fact he’s put on 40 pounds since his senior year of high school — is also developing into a stronger pass catcher. The former walk-on earned a scholarship last fall and will fill a primary role in the Illini offense this season.
“Whatever you ask Tip to do, you need to tell him exactly what you want because that’s exactly what you’re going to get,” Bielema said. “You’ve got to tell him the first way the right way every time. That’s what he’s going to do. He’s a good catcher. I think he’s continuing to work on that.”